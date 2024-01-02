1 dead after crash on Great River Road

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that took place in the 1800 block of Great River Road. Deputies say all names are being withheld pending family notifications.

Tuesday at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received a call for a three-vehicle crash at 18988 Great River Road, according to a media release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The area of road is located in the south east part of Scott County between Bettendorf and LeClaire. It is a four-lane, fully marked concrete road also referred to as Highway 67, deputies said. The posted speed limit in the area is 55 mph.

According to deputies, on-scene investigation showed a 2019 white Buick Encore in the left lane was heading North (East) and was slowing or stopped to make a left-handed turn.

A 2008 Lexus ES350 struck the Buick from behind and caused the Buick to be shoved into an oncoming lane of traffic, deputies stated.

A 2017 Infiniti Q45 was traveling South (West) and struck the Buick on the passengers’ side, deputies said.

The driver of the Lexus and Infiniti were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies say the driver of the Buick was pronounced dead on scene.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, deputies said.

The Scott County Accident Response Team along with sheriff’s office patrol and several other agency’s responded to assist. The 1800 block of Great River Road was closed for approximately 30 to 45 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.

