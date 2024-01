DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis BirthCenter in Davenport has announced that the 2024 Quad Cities Baby New Year was born at 12:04 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Angel Eithan Almendares Aguilar is the first child of Angel Almendares and Yadira Aguilar Polanco of Davenport.

The baby boy weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.

