Davenport plans to launch animal control amid dispute with Humane Society of Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Big changes could be coming to the Humane Society of Scott County if it loses its contract with the city of Davenport.

Thousands of pets are adopted each year from the nonprofit shelter that provides services for taxpayers in Davenport and Bettendorf.

Davenport, however, is planning to start its own animal control unit – a division within the police department.

It’s a sign the city is preparing to cut ties with the Humane Society over a funding dispute.

The Humane Society wants $1 million from the city – up from the $400,000 a year it typically receives.

That’s too much of an increase, according to Davenport.

The agreement with the city was in place through next year, but the Humane Society sought to renegotiate. The shelter said in a Facebook post on Monday that it could now stop services in Davenport as soon as June 30 this year.

The Humane Society says it’s outgrown its shelter and is handling more pets than ever before – about 3,000 in 2023.

That takes more money.

The Humane Society says Davenport currently funds about a third of its budget but represents 60% of the county’s population.

According to its 2021 tax returns filed in May, the Humane Society took in $1.6 million in contributions and grants, including Davenport’s contribution. But it spent $2 million, leaving the nonprofit to cover the difference with adoption fees and other services.

Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Bettendorf pays about $50,000 a year for the Humane Society to provide services there.

Ploehn said Bettendorf might have to rethink its animal-control plans depending on what happens with the funding arrangement in Davenport.

Davenport’s Committee of the Whole will take up the matter at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow.

The Humane Society of Scott County is asking for people to attend Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting. (Humane Society of Scott County/KWQC)

