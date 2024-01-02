Galesburg police respond to Hy-Vee bomb hoax

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Hy-Vee.

The threat happened at the North Henderson Street Hy-Vee on Monday, police said.

Upon arrival, police said it was found that a device was delivered to the store with a pallet of grapes.

The device had duct tape and wires attached to it, according to police. The store decided to evacuate out of an abundance of caution.

The Peoria Bomb Squad responded to the store, police said.

According to police, upon examination, it was found that there was no explosive device, just tape and wires surrounding grapes.

Police say further investigation will be conducted to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.

