Galesburg police respond to Hy-Vee bomb hoax

The Galesburg Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Hy-Vee.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Hy-Vee.

The threat happened at the North Henderson Street Hy-Vee on Monday, police said.

Upon arrival, police said it was found that a device was delivered to the store with a pallet of grapes.

The device had duct tape and wires attached to it, according to police. The store decided to evacuate out of an abundance of caution.

The Peoria Bomb Squad responded to the store, police said.

According to police, upon examination, it was found that there was no explosive device, just tape and wires surrounding grapes.

Police say further investigation will be conducted to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2024 Quad Cities Baby New Year
First baby of 2024 New Year in the QC
Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Davenport field
Princeton police confirmed some of Gary Swanson’s sound equipment has been returned thanks to...
Tip leads to recovery of some of Princeton man’s stolen sound equipment
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024

Latest News

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic alert for the 1800 block of Great River...
Traffic alert: Scott County Sheriff’s deputies re-open road after crash on Great River Road
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Seasonable temperatures with chances of flurries
The Galesburg Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Hy-Vee.
Galesburg police respond to Hy-Vee bomb hoax
A small, private aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Davenport field Sunday evening.
Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Davenport field