More clouds Tuesday with normal temperatures

Active weather returns by early next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunshine will try to return to the area today, but clouds will likely hang tough helping temps get back to the mid 30s. While the weather pattern will be active this week, we are in a prime spot for dry conditions and just a dip in temps through Wednesday and Thursday. A system will arrive across the midwest this weekend bringing minor snow chances back to the region. More active and cooler weather will arrive by next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 36º. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 24º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 35º.

