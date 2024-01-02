Seasonable temperatures with chances of flurries

Active weather returns by early next week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Seasonable temperatures start out the new year, with sunshine returning today. However, clouds make their way back into our sky and that could lead to patchy areas of flurries or drizzle later this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will be in the middle 30s with a west/southwest wind 5-15 mph.

We will keep flurries or brief light snow showers in the forecast throughout the day Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the loewr to middle 30s with a northwest wind 5-10 mph. Thursday through the weekend will be dry with overnight lows in the 20s and daytime highs in the 30s.

We are tracking a potential winter storm early next week that could start as a rain/snow mix later Monday and transition to snow. Timing, strength of storm and how much snow we are expected remains to be seen. Stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 36º. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy drizzle or flurries. Low: 26º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High: 33º.

