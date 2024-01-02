Several new state laws went into effect Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of bills were signed into law between Iowa and Illinois last year, and some went into effect Monday, which may make an impact in your life.

SF-496: Iowa book ban in schools

A law prohibiting educators from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation issues, and a ban on library books depicting sexual acts, was set to go into effect Jan. 1.

However, a federal judge temporarily blocked these provisions Dec. 29 saying they were too broad to enforce.

A separate provision requiring schools to notify parents about their child changing their name or pronouns remains in place and was not blocked by the judge.

Meanwhile, an Illinois law banning similar legislation in state-funded libraries is now in effect.

SB-0208: Illinois paid leave for workers

The ‘Paid Leave For All Workers Act’ is now officially law in the state, requiring employers to provide a minimum of 40 hours paid leave to all workers, with a few exemptions.

Under this legislation, paid leave can accrue at the rate of one hour per every 40 hours workers, and workers must be paid their full wage during that time off.

As part of a phased plan, from legislation passed in 2019, the minimum wage in Illinois has risen from $13 an hour to $14. It will become $15 on New Years Day in 2025.

Tipped wages have risen from $7.80 an hour to $8.40, and will become $9 in 2025.

HB-1540: Illinois vaping ban in public spaces

The state added e-cigarettes to the ‘Smoke Free Act’ that was passed in 2008, which banned the use of all combustible tobacco products in public spaces and workplaces.

You are no longer allowed to use vaping products in indoor public spaces, nor within 15 feet of a public entrance.

HB-5471: Illinois weapons registration deadline passes

Jan. 1 was the deadline for registering so-called assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and other devices banned in an Illinois law that was passed last year.

Owners of these items, who have not registered them with state police, are now possessing them illegally.

