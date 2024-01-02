Traffic alert: Scott County Sheriff’s deputies re-open road after crash on Great River Road

Fastcast, Jan. 2, p.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic alert for the 1800 block of Great River Road Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say the road has since been re-opened.

According to a Facebook post from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on-scene and investigating a vehicle crash.

Deputies say the 1800 block of Great River Road was closed for approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

Deputies asked that drivers use an alternative route.

TV6 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information online and on-air as it becomes available.

