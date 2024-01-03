15 left displaced after Eldridge apartment fire

Crews battle fire at an apartment building in Eldridge.
By Kate Kopatich and KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Eldridge Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported, but multiple people were left displaced.

Approximately 15 tenants were left displaced after an apartment fire took place at approximately 8:25 a.m. in the 500 block of West Valley Drive, according to a media release from Eldridge Volunteer Fire Co. Inc. The American Red Cross is now assisting the tenants.

Crews said initial response included Eldridge Engine 1 and Eldridge Tower 11 who were able to observe dense smoke coming from the building.

According to crews, initial reports indicated there were still people in the building.

Crews said they began a rapid search of the structure to ensure all of the tenants had made it out.

Then, with the assistance of the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department, crews said they were able to execute an interior attack to quickly extinguish the fire.

After, crews said they made their way through the entire structure to check for any extension.

According to crews, the fire was contained to one unit, but smoke damage was sustained to the entire structure.

Crews said they were on-scene for approximately two hours and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included: Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC), Donahue Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Eldridge Police Department, Medic EMS of Scott County, MidAmerican Energy, Eldridge Electric & Water Utilities, and American Red Cross.

Crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Eldridge.

The building is on West Valley Drive, across from Edward White Elementary School.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

