2 arrested in connection to rural Galesburg burglaries

KNOX CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of burglaries and thefts at vacant or seldom frequented properties. As a result of an investigation, deputies say two individuals have been arrested.

Jessie D. Line, 31, and Jadin R. White, 30, both of Wataga were arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and possession of burglary tools, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office. Both Line and White were held at the Knox County Jail and released on Dec. 30.

Deputies said in order to combat the burglaries and thefts that had been reported, increased patrols in rural and outlying areas were put in place. Additionally, deputies conducted numerous covert surveillance operations.

As a result of the surveillance operation, deputies said a vehicle was observed leaving a vacant property in rural Galesburg.

According to deputies, an investigative stop in the suspect vehicle resulted in the discovery of several stolen items as well as burglary tools on Line and White.

