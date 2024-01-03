Bald Eagle Days returns to QCCA Expo Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An educational event for children and families returns to the QCCA Expo Center this weekend.

Bald Eagle Days will take over the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, Friday through Sunday and feature shows including Big Run Wolf Ranch, Incredible Bats, Cold Blooded Parties, the Wild Bird Sanctuary, and Bald Eagles, along with vendors, displays, and informational booths, according to a media release from event organizers.

There will be free admission for all kids 16-years-old and younger on Friday, according to event organizers. Prices for adults are $6, kids six-years-old to 16-years-old are $1, and kids five-years-old and younger are free.

The time slots for Bald Eagle Days are as follows:

Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advance tickets are available at qccaexpocenter.com. The event is sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America and includes free parking.

