Bald Eagle Days returns to QCCA Expo Center

KWQC Fastcast Jan. 3 p.m.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An educational event for children and families returns to the QCCA Expo Center this weekend.

Bald Eagle Days will take over the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, Friday through Sunday and feature shows including Big Run Wolf Ranch, Incredible Bats, Cold Blooded Parties, the Wild Bird Sanctuary, and Bald Eagles, along with vendors, displays, and informational booths, according to a media release from event organizers.

There will be free admission for all kids 16-years-old and younger on Friday, according to event organizers. Prices for adults are $6, kids six-years-old to 16-years-old are $1, and kids five-years-old and younger are free.

The time slots for Bald Eagle Days are as follows:

  • Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advance tickets are available at qccaexpocenter.com. The event is sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America and includes free parking.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that took place in the 1800 block of Great...
1 dead after crash on Great River Road
2024 Quad Cities Baby New Year
First baby of 2024 New Year in the QC
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
In December, a man was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. Now, Davenport...
Man identified, dies after being seriously injured in December pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
The Humane Society of Scott County is asking for people to attend Wednesday's Davenport City...
Davenport plans to launch animal control amid dispute with Humane Society of Scott County

Latest News

Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities
Get tips on finding the right wig at Gilda’s Club workshop
KWQC Fastcast Jan. 3 p.m.
KWQC Fastcast Jan. 3 p.m.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Few flakes Wednesday