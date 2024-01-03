Best Buy is done selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs

Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Best Buy is stopping all sales of DVDs and Blu-rays.

According to a report last fall from Variety, Best Buy said it would begin phasing out sales of DVDs and Blu-ray discs both in store and online starting in 2024.

The retailer pledged to continue to sell physical disks through the 2023 holiday season before discontinuing sales in the new year, Variety reported.

Best Buy’s decision to stop selling DVDs and Blu-rays leaves Walmart, Target, and Amazon as the biggest retailers to still sell physical discs.

Best Buy will continue to sell video games.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that took place in the 1800 block of Great...
1 dead after crash on Great River Road
2024 Quad Cities Baby New Year
First baby of 2024 New Year in the QC
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
In December, a man was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. Now, Davenport...
Man identified, dies after being seriously injured in December pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
The Humane Society of Scott County is asking for people to attend Wednesday's Davenport City...
Davenport plans to launch animal control amid dispute with Humane Society of Scott County

Latest News

A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won...
‘I’m still in shock!’ Woman nearly passes out after winning lottery
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday
Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.
This 16-year-old is shaking up the world of professional darts
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Few flakes Wednesday