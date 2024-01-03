Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Dog Park, and others to re-open

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - After closing Crow Creek Dog Park in late November due to concerns of an infectious respiratory illness in dogs, City of Bettendorf officials announced that the dog park will soon re-open.

Crow Creek Dog Park located at 4701 Devils Glen Road will re-open on Friday, according to a media release from the City of Bettendorf. Additionally several other QCA dog parks that closed for the same reasons will be re-opening.

City officials say after consulting with local veterinarians and the Bettendorf Dog Park Alliance, there was a limited number of cases throughout the month of December in Iowa and Illinois and the spread has slowed.

Parks and recreation departments in the Quad Cities say they have reevaluated their closures and will re-open their dog parks on Friday and Saturday.

As a reminder, officials say dog park users must follow all posted dog park rules, including making sure their dogs are up to date on vaccinations and staying home if their dogs show signs of illness.

According to the media release, dog parks opening on Saturday include the following:

Centennial Dog Park, 315 South Marquette Street, Davenport

Robin Creek Dog Park, 4411 North Marquette Street, Davenport

Butterworth Dog Park, 15th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline

Greenvalley Dog Park, 6009 50th Avenue, Moline

Elanor Wallace Dog Park, 28th Street and 78th Avenue West, Rock Island

Crow Creek Dog Park will be open both Friday and Saturday.

A full list of rules for Crow Creek Dog Park can be found, here.

