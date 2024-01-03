Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Deputies have identified the woman killed in a crash on Great River Road Tuesday.

According to deputies, 70-year-old Karen Dugan from rural Scott County died in the crash.

The Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a three-vehicle crash at 18988 Great River Road around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to a media release. The Scott County Accident Response Team along with sheriff’s office patrol and several other agency’s responded to assist. The 1800 block of Great River Road was closed for approximately 30 to 45 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

Deputies said the area of road is located in the south east part of Scott County between Bettendorf and LeClaire. It is a four-lane, fully marked concrete road also referred to as Highway 67. The posted speed limit in the area is 55 mph.

According to deputies, a 2019 white Buick Encore, driven by Dugan, was heading North (East) and was slowing or stopped to make a left-handed turn. When a 2008 Lexus ES350, driven by Van Le, 56, hit the Dugan from behind and caused the Buick to be shoved into an oncoming lane of traffic.

A 2017 Infiniti Q45, driven by 46-year-old Sebastian Kidangayil, was traveling South (West) and hit the Buick on the passengers’ side, deputies said.

Kidangayil and Le were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies. Dugan was pronounced dead on scene.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

