Eldridge police chief out amid lawsuit

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Eldridge City Council voted Tuesday to approve the retirement of their police chief after recent controversy surrounding the department’s handling of a sexual abuse case involving a former officer.

Former chief Joe Sisler was put on administrative leave back in October for what the city called a ‘confidential personnel matter.’

After Tuesday’s vote, he will not be returning to the department.

Sisler’s early retirement stems from the sexual abuse case of former officer Andrew DeNoyer, who was convicted for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in 2020 and 2021, including while on duty.

DeNoyer was sentenced in 2022 and is currently serving 10 years in prison.

Despite the conviction, the controversy did not end there for the City of Eldridge and its police department.

Back in August, the victim’s parents filed a lawsuit against the city, police department and Sisler himself for negligence, alleging they did not do enough to protect the minor and mishandled the case once it was known.

A couple months later, the city put Sisler on administrative leave.

In November, Sisler was allowed to defend himself with an attorney present in a public hearing with council.

After the public hearing, a decision whether or not Sisler would be reinstated or fired would be up to the council.

Last week, both sides ultimately agreed to allow Sisler to retire. It was formally approved at Tuesday’s meeting.

The lawsuit, however, remains pending as litigation is still ongoing.

Eldridge’s city administrator says they will be accepting applicants for the chief position from Jan. 3 to Jan. 19.

The mayor says he hopes to have the position filled by February.

Deputy chief Andrew Lellig has been the interim chief since Sisler went on leave in October.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.