Few flakes Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds will be the rule throughout the day with a weak system dropping in, bringing the potential for flurries or brief, light snow showers heading into the afternoon and evening. No travel issues are expected. Highs will once again reach the mid 30s. The sky becomes partly cloudy later tonight with low temperatures dropping into the 20s.

Thursday will be one of the nicer days of the week with a mix of sunshine and cloudy. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 30s with a south wind 5-10 mph.

We’re keeping an eye on a system this weekend that may bring flurries or light snow to parts of the viewing area Saturday night into early Sunday. We aren’t expecting accumulation, but it’s something to keep an eye on. All eyes are on a potential winter storm Monday night and Tuesday that could bring a wintry mix and accumulating snow to the TV6 viewing area. Stay tuned for updates.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Few flurries High: 36º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Flurries early. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Low: 20º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 34º.

