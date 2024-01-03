Few flakes Wednesday

Active weather returns by early next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will have another day with ;plenty of clouds and a few flurries, but it won’t be anything that will cause slippery travel. Highs will once again reach the mid 30s. Skies will clear tonight setting the stage for a cool start on Thursday morning, but by the afternoon with plenty of sun and light winds will actually feel the warmest in the low 30s. Skies will cloud up again heading into the weekend before active weather sets up next week with rain/snow likely by next Tuesday.

TODAY: Few flurries High: 35º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 20º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 34º.

