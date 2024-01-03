Get tips on finding the right wig at Gilda’s Club workshop

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - People living with cancer can learn tips on choosing and caring for wigs at a Gilda’s Club workshop.

Gloria Henricksen from Hats, Hair and Wigs in Davenport will use her 57 years of experience to walk people through the basics of wearing wigs, including how to style, clean and store them. She’ll also teach participants how to wear a turban.

The program will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101.

Registration is required for the workshop that is free and open to the public. It’s also offered via Zoom. For more details and to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit http://GCQC.gnosishosting.net/Events/Info/Hats_and_Wigs_Workshop-3618.

