Government Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 9

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal Government Bridge will be closed for repairs next week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the bridge will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a media release from the Rock Island Arsenal. The bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during this time.

Officials say appropriate signage will be used to warn and direct traffic.

