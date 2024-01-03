Gray TV hosting Caucus Virtual Town Hall with Asa Hutchinson Thursday

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (Gray News) – Gray TV will host a second virtual town hall ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, this time with candidate Asa Hutchinson, where we will ask your questions.

Iowa Political Director Dave Price will sit down with Hutchinson at 3:30 PM on Thursday, January 4th. You’ll be able to watch the forum LIVE on this website and station streaming apps.

We want to get Hutchinson to answer the questions you have for him. Fill out this form here to submit your question.

This is the second forum ahead of the January 15th Iowa Caucuses. On January 2nd, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took part in the first virtual forum. We have invited other candidates, including Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, to take part in a virtual town hall and hope to announce more events soon.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that took place in the 1800 block of Great...
1 dead after crash on Great River Road
2024 Quad Cities Baby New Year
First baby of 2024 New Year in the QC
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
In December, a man was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. Now, Davenport...
Man identified, dies after being seriously injured in December pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
The Humane Society of Scott County is asking for people to attend Wednesday's Davenport City...
Davenport plans to launch animal control amid dispute with Humane Society of Scott County

Latest News

Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities
Get tips on finding the right wig at Gilda’s Club workshop
Bald Eagle Days will take over the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, Friday through Sunday.
Bald Eagle Days returns to QCCA Expo Center
KWQC Fastcast Jan. 3 p.m.
KWQC Fastcast Jan. 3 p.m.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday