IHMVCU Shootout tips off this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 7th annual IHMVCU Shootout is right around the corner.

Tuesday, competing head coaches discussed their teams, traded jokes back and forth, and showed off their free throw shooting skills during the shootout’s annual press conference. Each coach agreed that the Shootout plays a big role in growing girls’ basketball...

“I think this is an event that is really well run from both sides of the river and showcases a lot of the skills that our athletes have, and it promotes girls’ basketball, which is a huge need right now,” said Devvin Davis, North Scott girls’ basketball coach. “So excited for all of that.”

The 12-game shootout takes place on Saturday. Stick with TV 6 for highlights from each game.

