IHMVCU Shootout tips off this weekend

IHMVCU Shootout Preview
By Evan Denton
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 7th annual IHMVCU Shootout is right around the corner.

Tuesday, competing head coaches discussed their teams, traded jokes back and forth, and showed off their free throw shooting skills during the shootout’s annual press conference. Each coach agreed that the Shootout plays a big role in growing girls’ basketball...

“I think this is an event that is really well run from both sides of the river and showcases a lot of the skills that our athletes have, and it promotes girls’ basketball, which is a huge need right now,” said Devvin Davis, North Scott girls’ basketball coach. “So excited for all of that.”

The 12-game shootout takes place on Saturday. Stick with TV 6 for highlights from each game.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that took place in the 1800 block of Great...
1 dead after crash on Great River Road
2024 Quad Cities Baby New Year
First baby of 2024 New Year in the QC
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Davenport field
Princeton police confirmed some of Gary Swanson’s sound equipment has been returned thanks to...
Tip leads to recovery of some of Princeton man’s stolen sound equipment

Latest News

Central DeWitt GBB
High School Basketball: Jan. 2
Wethersfield GBB
Local high school and college basketball: Dec. 30
Riverdale basketball
High School Basketball: Dec. 29
High School Basketball: Dec. 29
High School Basketball: Dec. 29