Iowa lawmakers turn focus to classroom curriculum

Republicans say they’ll assess what’s being taught in history and civics; cut taxes; boost law enforcement funding
KWQC Fastcast Jan. 3 p.m.
By Matt Christensen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lawmakers in Iowa are gearing up for the next legislative session that starts on Monday.

That’s when the House and Senate meet to pass new laws.

Both parties are speaking about their priorities ahead of the session.

Republicans will control the House, Senate and governor’s office when the session begins.

And that puts them in a strong position to pass their major agenda items.

What will that include?

Republicans want to reevaluate what’s being taught in classrooms, especially in history and civics. Last session, they passed laws around books and gender identity that have been challenged in court.

Republicans want to lower taxes, too – with a goal of reaching a flat 3.9% by 2026. Some Republicans have said they want to eliminate the income tax altogether.

The GOP also wants to attract more law enforcement officers. Agencies across the state have reported trouble recruiting police, including here in the Quad-Cities.

Republican Gary Mohr represents Scott County and chairs the House Appropriation Committee.

“We don’t overspend in our budget, we don’t create new government programs,” Mohr said. “We fund government, I think, adequately in Iowa. And we’re going to continue down that path that we’ve done for the last number of years.

Outnumbered Democrats say they’ll fight to protect Iowans from what they call extreme policies.

“Yeah, well, truth be told, there’s very little Democrats can do in light of the GOP Republican supermajority in the House, other than to point out the misguided thinking that surrounds some of these.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds will lay out her priorities Tuesday in the State of the State Address.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that took place in the 1800 block of Great...
1 dead after crash on Great River Road
2024 Quad Cities Baby New Year
First baby of 2024 New Year in the QC
In December, a man was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. Now, Davenport...
Man identified, dies after being seriously injured in December pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Kimberly and Fairmount in Davenport.
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street blocked in Davenport due to crash

Latest News

3 Quad Cities area organizations in Illinois awarded grants worth nearly $50,000.
3 Quad Cities area organizations in Illinois awarded grants worth nearly $50,000
Governor Kim Reynolds held a public meeting Jan. 3 to listen to Iowans on their priorities...
Reynolds holds hearing for Iowans to weigh in on 2024 budget priorities
TV6 is on-scene where crews are assessing a traffic incident after a trailer overturned...
Traffic alert: Crews on-scene near Cordova nuclear plant
Approximately 15 tenants were left displaced after an apartment fire at 8:25 a.m. in the 500...
15 displaced after Eldridge apartment fire