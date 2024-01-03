Iowa lawmakers turn focus to classroom curriculum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lawmakers in Iowa are gearing up for the next legislative session that starts on Monday.

That’s when the House and Senate meet to pass new laws.

Both parties are speaking about their priorities ahead of the session.

Republicans will control the House, Senate and governor’s office when the session begins.

And that puts them in a strong position to pass their major agenda items.

What will that include?

Republicans want to reevaluate what’s being taught in classrooms, especially in history and civics. Last session, they passed laws around books and gender identity that have been challenged in court.

Republicans want to lower taxes, too – with a goal of reaching a flat 3.9% by 2026. Some Republicans have said they want to eliminate the income tax altogether.

The GOP also wants to attract more law enforcement officers. Agencies across the state have reported trouble recruiting police, including here in the Quad-Cities.

Republican Gary Mohr represents Scott County and chairs the House Appropriation Committee.

“We don’t overspend in our budget, we don’t create new government programs,” Mohr said. “We fund government, I think, adequately in Iowa. And we’re going to continue down that path that we’ve done for the last number of years.

Outnumbered Democrats say they’ll fight to protect Iowans from what they call extreme policies.

“Yeah, well, truth be told, there’s very little Democrats can do in light of the GOP Republican supermajority in the House, other than to point out the misguided thinking that surrounds some of these.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds will lay out her priorities Tuesday in the State of the State Address.

