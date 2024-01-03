Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street blocked in Davenport due to crash
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A traffic crash is blocking the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport.
Details are limited at this time, but there is a large police presence in that area.
A TV6 crew on the scene says Kimberly Road is completely blocked, while one lane remains open on Fairmount.
TV6 viewers reported having to detour around the intersection.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.