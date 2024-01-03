Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street crash sends 2 to hospital

Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street blocked in Davenport due to crash
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport Wednesday morning.

Police said they were dispatched for a personal injury crash involving two-vehicles.

According to police, the drivers of both vehicles, an adult male and adult female, were taken to Genesis Hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

A TV6 crew on the scene said Kimberly Road was completely blocked, while one lane remained open on Fairmount.

TV6 viewers reported having to detour around the intersection.

The roadway was shutdown for approximately three and a half hours to allow emergency crews to respond and investigate, police said.

