Man identified, dies after being seriously injured in December pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In December, a man was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. Now, Davenport Police Department has announced the man’s identity and that he has died as a result of his injuries.

The pedestrian was identified as 25-year-old Caleb Hardy of Davenport who was involved in the pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that took place on Dec. 23 at approximately 10:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Waverly Road, according to a media release from DPD.

Hardy died as a result of his injuries on Dec. 28, according to DPD. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.