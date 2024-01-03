Man identified, dies after being seriously injured in December pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In December, a man was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. Now, Davenport Police Department has announced the man’s identity and that he has died as a result of his injuries.

The pedestrian was identified as 25-year-old Caleb Hardy of Davenport who was involved in the pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that took place on Dec. 23 at approximately 10:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Waverly Road, according to a media release from DPD.

Hardy died as a result of his injuries on Dec. 28, according to DPD. The crash remains under investigation.

