Medic EMS is officially apart of Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New years day was a big day for our local Medic EMS, they are now officially known as Medic EMS of Scott County.

Medic EMS went from a non-profit organization to the government agency that you see today as Medic EMS of Scott County.

Training and Development Manager at Medic EMS, Kyle Beale said Iowa legislators passed the Ground Emergency Transport Bill that allows them to get funding from the government, which was not available to them for non-profit.

“For that sustainability.”

Beale says its needed and will mean a lot to the Scott County community.

“For years, we’ve operated very well,” Beale said. “But due to the high cost of, of Medicaid and the reimbursement rates are so low, we need that funding to kind of sustain our, our service for many years to come.”

“This sustainability means we’re gonna be here every single day, respond to every call that you need,” Beale said. “And every emergency that’s going to be out there.”

Paramedic Hannah Quick said besides the name nothings changing, still the same familiar faces serving the community.

“I think it’s important to know that, you know, none of us are changing, it’s still the same ambulance that’s coming to you, it’s still the same people that are responding to help you,” Quick said. “So it’s all the same faces and you know, all the same great care, but it’s just a little bit different behind the scenes for us and a lot of ways that are very good, so it’ll be great.”

Paramedic Supervisor Jeff Doerr said it will be great putting Scott County on their name.

“I think it’s one of those things, it’s going to help us with recruitment of people,” Doerr said. “Getting people into our doors, looking at EMS as a career and that’s what we want to do is we want people to look at EMS, not just as a step to get into the healthcare, but as a step as a career as a paramedic as an EMT.”

Medic EMS of Scott County say their thankful and excited for the future.

“We’re very excited and thankful that Scott County has brought us a board to this and we’re very hopeful for the future.” Beale said.

Beale mentioned that there will be no change in facilities, and no change in response areas, everything besides the Scott County name will remain the same.

The Medic EMS has been serving Scott County since 1982.

