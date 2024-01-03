Red Cross helps 15 victims of home fires

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross said it helped 15 people across the Quad Cities area last week.

Volunteers helped residents displaced by five home fires in Quincy, Kewanee, Galesburg, and Davenport.

Help comes in the form of emergency financial assistance, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.

Red Cross also is encouraging the community to prepare for emergencies.

Adam Runkle from the Red Cross said, “Because these disasters can happen anytime, anywhere, please help stay safe by testing your smoke alarms each month and practicing your home fire escape plan until everyone in your household can escape in two minutes or less.”

For home fire safety resources and tips, visit redcross.org/fire or download the Red Cross app.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.