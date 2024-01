DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the 2024 Condition of the State Address on Tuesday.

She’ll lay out her legislative priorities for the year in front of both chambers of congress in the statehouse at 6 p.m.

Minority leaders from the House and Senate will give responses afterward.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Condition of the State on Tuesday. In this Nov. 8 file photo, Reynolds speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Charlie Neibergall | AP)

