Reynolds holds hearing for Iowans to weigh in on 2024 budget priorities

Taxes, mental health, and food insecurity discussed
Governor Kim Reynolds held a public meeting Jan. 3 to listen to Iowans on their priorities ahead of the next legislative session(KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Television Iowa Capitol Bureau) - The next legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 8. Wednesday afternoon, Governor Kim Reynolds held a public meeting for Iowans to weigh in on what they want lawmakers to prioritize in the next budget.

This year, taxes, mental health, and food insecurity were discussed.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 473,000 Iowans have a mental health condition. To put that in perspective, that’s three times the population of Cedar Rapids. Also, there are only 676 staffed inpatient psychiatric hospital beds in the state.

Flora Schmidt with the Iowa Behavioral Health Association says the state of mental health in the state is improving, and in this upcoming session, they’ll be looking for increases for early intervention programs. “We’re looking at a lot of women and children programs. Looking at how can we bring some of the prevention services into our schools and early intervention programs,” Schmidt said. She says they’re looking at ways lawmakers could use existing funding to implement the programs.

Michelle Book with the Food Bank of Iowa says food insecurity is a growing problem in the state. Book says 300,000 Iowans lack access to enough nutrition to lead healthy lives - 100,000 of those are children. Book says they’d like the state to directly provide funds to the food bank. “As federal poverty benefits become more difficult for Iowans to access, I would like to encourage you to consider providing funds to help Feeding America food banks procure food for the over 1200 pantries and feeding sites which we support across all 99 Iowa counties,” Book said.

Joe Murphy with the Iowa Business Council encouraged Reynolds to continue to cut taxes. “Continuing to increase our competitiveness within our tax policy. Really appreciate the efforts that have gone on in recent years particularly the corporate income tax side moving from literally the worst corporate tax rate in America moving forward with the flat tax,” Murphy said.

The governor has previously said that she wants to eliminate the state’s personal income tax, although she hasn’t yet said whether she will try to do that this year.

Iowans who want to weigh in on budget priorities can email Molly Severn at the governor’s office. Her email is Molly.Severn@governor.iowa.gov.

