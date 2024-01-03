Seasonal snowfall update: Slow start entering winter’s snowiest month

Top stories for Wednesday, Jan. 3.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It has been on secret the the Quad Cities’ snow season has been off to a slow start.

The “snow season” runs from July 1 through June 30. Obviously we do not see snow during the late spring and summer months, however those dates are used to help keep track of climate records.

So far this season, there has been 5.5″ inches of snow. Typically through January 3, there would be 12.2″ inches of snow, so the Quad Cities is sitting 6.7″ below average so far this season.

Quad Cities’ records are officially kept at the airport in Moline.

Last year through Jan. 3, there was 5.0″ of snow.

While the month has only begun, there has only been a trace of snow at the Quad Cities International Airport, when normally there would be an inch. The month is young.

The 30-year average snowfall (1991-2020) for the month of January is 10.8″; the snowiest month of the season. The previous 30-year records showed December had the snowiest month.

December and February follow close behind as the second and third most snowiest month, locally.

From Jan. 4 through the end of the season, the average amount of “snow-to-come” is 23.9″, so there is plenty of winter to come.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

