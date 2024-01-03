Sweet Resilience: Special Kneads Bakery overcomes challenges with community support

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) - A bakery goes beyond satisfying sweet cravings, and becomes a community haven.

Special Kneads Bakery goes beyond merely offering delightful pastries; it provides a space for learning and growth.

“We always thought that what we were doing here mattered. It is definitely something that’s needed in our community,” said Margaret Cortes, owner of Special Kneads Bakery.

Founded by Cortes in 2018, initially as a place for her son Frankie to work and grow, the bakery has expanded its mission over the past five years, embracing more young adults seeking not just employment but a sense of purpose and belonging.

“An internship program is starting with the Kewanee High School Life Skills Program. We talked about the young ladies that are aging out of the program and where they’re going to work after high school. It prompted a conversation about starting an internship here at the bakery, so the girls will start here in January,” said Cortes.

Frankie Cortes says he will be showing the new interns the ropes.

“I’m going to be teaching them like how we pack and stuff. We’re going to have our cinnamon rolls individually wrapped. So it’s easier for them. I mean, so we just wrap it for them. And they’ll probably help me a little bit at the cash register.”

The beloved bakery has faced a setback recently that slowed down the ovens, as it needs a new furnace to make the building safe and warm again.

“Currently, we’re using a heater that is part of an air conditioner above our door. And when I keep it running, it keeps the place at about 62 degrees. And my bill for one month was $320, so we’re currently working on getting some estimates for a new furnace and air conditioning units to be put in here at the bakery,” said Cortes.

The cost of a new furnace for the large and older building prompted the launch of a GoFundMe campaign, with a goal of $5,000. The community’s response surpassed expectations, reaching the goal within two days.

“My main focus was my son for years, not seeing the big picture, until we started having these luncheons. And it’s been amazing to see how big of an issue it is. But how big hearts people have that want to support and do what’s right for these folks,” said Cortes.

Despite reaching the GoFundMe goal, the bakery is still accepting donations to use them towards adding homemade ice cream, getting a new AC to keep the place cool in the summer, as some of the students that will be working with them have heat restrictions.

