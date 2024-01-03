Traffic alert: Crews on-scene after rollover in Cordova

TV6 is on-scene where crews are assessing a traffic incident after a trailer overturned Wednesday evening.
By Kate Kopatich and Randy Biery
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - TV6 is on-scene where crews are assessing a traffic incident after a trailer overturned Wednesday evening.

TV6 is on-scene at 206th Avenue, near the nuclear power plant. TV6 can see that traffic is being diverted to the east.

According to Illinois State Police Highway 84 is closed at this time.

TV6 is working to learn more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

TV6 is on-scene where traffic is being diverted near the nuclear plant in Cordova.
TV6 is on-scene where traffic is being diverted near the nuclear plant in Cordova.(kwqc)
Developing.
Developing.(kwqc)
Developing.
Developing.(kwqc)

