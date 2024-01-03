Traffic alert: Crews respond after semi carrying flammable liquid overturns in Cordova

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a traffic incident Wednesday evening involving a semi with a trailer carrying flammable liquid that overturned.

The semi with trailer overturned near 206th Avenue, after leaving the 3M plant, Illinois State Police told TV6 on-scene.

According to ISP, the trailer become detached and tipped over.

Approximately five to 10 gallons of Isooctyl Acrylate spilled, ISP told TV6. ISP says it was all contained.

Highway 84 was shut down during the incident around 5 p.m.

At this time, 7:12 p.m., the road is still closed from the nuclear plant to 3M, according to ISP.

Hazmat and numerous fire departments are on-scene.

Troop 2, formerly District 7 is investigating, according to ISP.

