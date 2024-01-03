WQPT PBS and The Friends of MLK invite community to gospel celebration

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - WQPT Quad Cities PBS and The Friends of MLK invite the community to join them for the Quad City Gospel Celebration, a night event organizers say is filled with uplifting music and powerful performances.

The Quad City Gospel Celebration will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, according to a media release from WQPT Quad Cities PBS. Admission is free, but reservations are requested. To reserve a free ticket, visit wqpt.org/qcgospel or call 309-764-2400.

According to the media release performers will include Jerry Johnson and the Voices of the QC, Ashley Dean, Olivet Baptist Church Male Chorus, Gospel Mission Temple Inspirational Choir, Dwayne Hodges, Pastor Sam Kyles and Vision, and Gospel Soul Revivers.

Additionally, event organizers say attendees will be part of the live audience as WQPT PBS tapes the concert. The concert will be broadcast on WQPT PBS in conjunction with GOSPEL, a new four-hour docuseries that explores the rich history of Black spirituality through sermon and song, the media release concluded.

