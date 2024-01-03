WQPT PBS and The Friends of MLK invite community to gospel celebration

WQPT PBS and The Friends of MLK invite community to gospel celebration
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - WQPT Quad Cities PBS and The Friends of MLK invite the community to join them for the Quad City Gospel Celebration, a night event organizers say is filled with uplifting music and powerful performances.

The Quad City Gospel Celebration will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, according to a media release from WQPT Quad Cities PBS. Admission is free, but reservations are requested. To reserve a free ticket, visit wqpt.org/qcgospel or call 309-764-2400.

According to the media release performers will include Jerry Johnson and the Voices of the QC, Ashley Dean, Olivet Baptist Church Male Chorus, Gospel Mission Temple Inspirational Choir, Dwayne Hodges, Pastor Sam Kyles and Vision, and Gospel Soul Revivers.

Additionally, event organizers say attendees will be part of the live audience as WQPT PBS tapes the concert. The concert will be broadcast on WQPT PBS in conjunction with GOSPEL, a new four-hour docuseries that explores the rich history of Black spirituality through sermon and song, the media release concluded.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that took place in the 1800 block of Great...
1 dead after crash on Great River Road
2024 Quad Cities Baby New Year
First baby of 2024 New Year in the QC
In December, a man was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. Now, Davenport...
Man identified, dies after being seriously injured in December pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Kimberly and Fairmount in Davenport.
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street blocked in Davenport due to crash

Latest News

WQPT PBS and The Friends of MLK invite community to gospel celebration
WQPT PBS and The Friends of MLK invite community to gospel celebration
3 Quad Cities area organizations in Illinois awarded grants worth nearly $50,000.
3 Quad Cities area organizations in Illinois awarded grants worth nearly $50,000
Governor Kim Reynolds held a public meeting Jan. 3 to listen to Iowans on their priorities...
Reynolds holds hearing for Iowans to weigh in on 2024 budget priorities
TV6 is on-scene where crews are assessing a traffic incident after a trailer overturned...
Traffic alert: Crews on-scene near Cordova nuclear plant
Approximately 15 tenants were left displaced after an apartment fire at 8:25 a.m. in the 500...
15 displaced after Eldridge apartment fire