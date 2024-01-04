17-year-old killed 6th grader, injured 5 in Iowa school shooting, police say

PERRY, Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School in Dallas County, Iowa.

Six people were shot, including a sixth grader who died, officials said. Four other students were injured and are in “stable condition.” Additionally, one admin had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was identified as 17-year-old Dylan Butler, according to offices. He was a student armed with a shotgun and a handgun. Officials said he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Additionally, an explosive was found within the school. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rendered the explosive “safe”.

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Thursday, January 4, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in support of students, families, teachers and staff at Perry High School and the Perry community, according to a media release.

“Our hearts are heavy today, and our prayers are with everyone in the Perry community,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “This senseless tragedy has shaken our entire state to its core. I want this community to know that every Iowan stands with you.”

At approximately 7:37 a.m. the Perry Police Department responded to an active shooter report at Perry High School.

Officials said Perry police officers responded in under 10 minutes and immediately made entry and witnessed students and the facility either sheltering in place or running from the school. This all happened before school started.

Two gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, law enforcement said.

Deputies said during the news conference, a reunification center had been set up, and all kids were reunited.

According to NBC News, Thursday is the first day of the second semester at Perry High School, about 40 miles north of Des Moines.

This is an ongoing investigation, officials said.

