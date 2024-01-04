2023 was the third warmest year on record in the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Now that 2023 is behind us, it’s time to look back at weather data for the year.

Globally, it was the warmest year on record.

Here in the Quad Cities, it was the third warmest year on record. The average temperature was 54.2°, which is 2.9° the average of 51.2°.

Here are the top 10 warmest years on record.

1931: 55.4° 1921: 54.4° 2023*: 54.2° 2016: 53.8° 2012: 53.6° 1998: 53.4° 2006: 53.2° 1987/2021: 53.0° 2017: 52.9° 1938/2005: 52.7°

Precipitation (rain and melted snow) was well below average.

From Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline measured 29.22″ of precipitation, making it the 34th driest year on record in 153 years of weather records.

