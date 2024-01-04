2023 was the third warmest year on record in the Quad Cities

It was also drier than usual.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Now that 2023 is behind us, it’s time to look back at weather data for the year.

Globally, it was the warmest year on record.

Here in the Quad Cities, it was the third warmest year on record. The average temperature was 54.2°, which is 2.9° the average of 51.2°.

Here are the top 10 warmest years on record.

  1. 1931: 55.4°
  2. 1921: 54.4°
  3. 2023*: 54.2°
  4. 2016: 53.8°
  5. 2012: 53.6°
  6. 1998: 53.4°
  7. 2006: 53.2°
  8. 1987/2021: 53.0°
  9. 2017: 52.9°
  10. 1938/2005: 52.7°

Precipitation (rain and melted snow) was well below average.

From Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline measured 29.22″ of precipitation, making it the 34th driest year on record in 153 years of weather records.

This year is off to a mild start, and our weather is turning more active. Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday
Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry...
17-year-old killed 6th grader, injured 5 in Iowa school shooting, police say
Davenport police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kimberly...
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street crash sends 2 to hospital
Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Eldridge Wednesday morning. No injuries...
15 left displaced after Eldridge apartment fire

Latest News

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean declares for NFL Draft
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Jan. 4: Woman steals from grocery store on 4 separate days
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Jan. 4: Woman steals from grocery store on 4 separate days
At approximately 7:37 a.m. the Perry Police Department responded to an active shooter report...
Afternoon update from the shooting at Perry High School
Six people were shot, including a sixth grader who died, officials said. Four other students...
Perry High School shooting (4p.m.)
Gov. Reynolds speaks at an afternoon news conference on the deadly shooting at Perry High...
17-year-old killed 6th grader, injured 5 in Perry, Iowa school shooting, police say