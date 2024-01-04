3 Quad Cities area nonprofits get grants from Illinois state treasurer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Three area organizations were awarded grants worth nearly $50,000.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced that 10 Illinois small nonprofits will share $182,241 from the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program.

Area organization that won funds:

United Way of Whiteside County in Rock Falls: $9,125

VNA Community Services in Galesburg: $20,000

Junior Achievement of Central Illinois in East Peoria: $20,000

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small nonprofits with annual budgets of $1 million or less, and grant recipients in the spring 2023 cycle provided food assistance and job training.

Other grant recipients:

A Just Harvest in Chicago qualified for $20,000

Barb Food Mart in DeKalb qualified for $20,000

Career & Networking Center in Naperville qualified for $14,000

Congo Square Theatre in Chicago qualified for $20,000

Disability Lead in Chicago qualified for $20,000

Latino Union of Chicago qualified for $20,000

Plant Chicago in Chicago qualified for $19,116

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund’s next grant cycle will run from January 1 to March 31 and will award grants to nonprofit charitable programs in two categories: food assistance and housing assistance.

Visit ilcharitabletrust.com to complete an application online or contact the Treasurer’s Office at 217-836-4590.

