3 Quad Cities area nonprofits get grants from Illinois state treasurer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Three area organizations were awarded grants worth nearly $50,000.
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced that 10 Illinois small nonprofits will share $182,241 from the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program.
Area organization that won funds:
- United Way of Whiteside County in Rock Falls: $9,125
- VNA Community Services in Galesburg: $20,000
- Junior Achievement of Central Illinois in East Peoria: $20,000
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small nonprofits with annual budgets of $1 million or less, and grant recipients in the spring 2023 cycle provided food assistance and job training.
Other grant recipients:
- A Just Harvest in Chicago qualified for $20,000
- Barb Food Mart in DeKalb qualified for $20,000
- Career & Networking Center in Naperville qualified for $14,000
- Congo Square Theatre in Chicago qualified for $20,000
- Disability Lead in Chicago qualified for $20,000
- Latino Union of Chicago qualified for $20,000
- Plant Chicago in Chicago qualified for $19,116
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund’s next grant cycle will run from January 1 to March 31 and will award grants to nonprofit charitable programs in two categories: food assistance and housing assistance.
Visit ilcharitabletrust.com to complete an application online or contact the Treasurer’s Office at 217-836-4590.
