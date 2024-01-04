3 Quad Cities area nonprofits get grants from Illinois state treasurer

3 Quad Cities area organizations in Illinois awarded grants worth nearly $50,000
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Three area organizations were awarded grants worth nearly $50,000.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced that 10 Illinois small nonprofits will share $182,241 from the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program.

Area organization that won funds:

  • United Way of Whiteside County in Rock Falls: $9,125
  • VNA Community Services in Galesburg: $20,000
  • Junior Achievement of Central Illinois in East Peoria: $20,000

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small nonprofits with annual budgets of $1 million or less, and grant recipients in the spring 2023 cycle provided food assistance and job training.

Other grant recipients:

  • A Just Harvest in Chicago qualified for $20,000
  • Barb Food Mart in DeKalb qualified for $20,000
  • Career & Networking Center in Naperville qualified for $14,000
  • Congo Square Theatre in Chicago qualified for $20,000
  • Disability Lead in Chicago qualified for $20,000
  • Latino Union of Chicago qualified for $20,000
  • Plant Chicago in Chicago qualified for $19,116

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund’s next grant cycle will run from January 1 to March 31 and will award grants to nonprofit charitable programs in two categories: food assistance and housing assistance.

Visit ilcharitabletrust.com to complete an application online or contact the Treasurer’s Office at 217-836-4590.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that took place in the 1800 block of Great...
1 dead after crash on Great River Road
2024 Quad Cities Baby New Year
First baby of 2024 New Year in the QC
In December, a man was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. Now, Davenport...
Man identified, dies after being seriously injured in December pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Kimberly and Fairmount in Davenport.
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street blocked in Davenport due to crash

Latest News

3 Quad Cities area organizations in Illinois awarded grants worth nearly $50,000.
3 Quad Cities area organizations in Illinois awarded grants worth nearly $50,000
Governor Kim Reynolds held a public meeting Jan. 3 to listen to Iowans on their priorities...
Reynolds holds hearing for Iowans to weigh in on 2024 budget priorities
TV6 is on-scene where crews are assessing a traffic incident after a trailer overturned...
Traffic alert: Crews on-scene near Cordova nuclear plant
Approximately 15 tenants were left displaced after an apartment fire at 8:25 a.m. in the 500...
15 displaced after Eldridge apartment fire