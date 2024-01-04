Crime Stoppers: Man wanted in Rock Island County as material witness in homicide

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Kelvin Franklin is wanted by Rock Island Police for failure to comply with the terms of his recognizance bond as a material witness in a 2022 homicide.

Franklin is 48 years old, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips.

