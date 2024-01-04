Crime Stoppers: Scott County deputies have been looking for man for over 6 months

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Larry Kemp on charges of possession of a controlled substance, eluding, and interference with official acts.

Kemp is 34 years old, 6-foot-4, 280 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities first asked for help finding Kemp in June.

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips.

