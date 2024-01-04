Crime Stoppers: Woman has repeatedly stolen from same Silvis grocery store

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - On four separate days, a woman has stolen over $1,500 worth of goods from a Silvis grocery store.

The woman with red hair and glasses was seen on Oct. 18, Oct. 28, Nov. 6, Nov. 27.

If you recognize her, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. If your tip leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

