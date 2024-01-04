Davenport City Council postpones city’s internal animal control decision amid contract dispute with Humane Society of Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport City Council met Wednesday night to discuss several items on its finance agenda including discussing its contract dispute with the Humane Society of Scott County over funding issues.

The City of Davenport had said that it planned to cut ties with the Humane Society and start its own animal control unit – a division within the police department.

At this week’s council meeting, on the agenda was a resolution to approve an amendment to the existing agreement with the Humane Society for $250,000 for services provided through June 30, 2024.

Kelly Hickles, Humane Society of Scott County Board President addressed the council saying that the Humane Society wants to continue to provide services for the City of Davenport, but the organization needs a more accurate contract to pay for the services rendered.

Hickles stated that the Humane Society cannot continue to provide these services for a payment of $402,000 per year when the cost to provide the services is over $1.3 M.

“While Davenport is around 35 percent of the incoming financials at the Humane Society, services for Davenport are 80 percent of our expenses,” said Hickles. “Our non-profit cannot continue to subsidies that deficit.”

Hickles added that the Humane Society is open to ways in which the Humane Society’s operating costs can be lessened. Hickles says the Humane Society also offered ways that the two could work together to raise funds to help cover the city’s overall cost responsibility.

Additionally, several other local non-profits and animal rescue organizations attended the meeting to back their support with the Humane Society of Scott County.

Alderman At Large Kyle Gripp stated that he believed the council should approve the resolution of $250,000 and use this as an opportunity to continue the discussion.

Alderman Gripp also explained how the city got to this point of contract dispute.

“We did have a contract with the Humane Society where the city was paying $402,000 for the services,” said Alderman Gripp. “Last summer, the Humane Society approached city staff and said that they intended to terminate that contract because $402,000 wasn’t enough for them to cover the cost of providing the services. So, it’s not that the City of Davenport is going out and saying that we want to take over animal control. It’s that we had a contract and the Humane Society said we’re not receiving enough money for that contract, so we would like to terminate the contract and discuss something else.”

According to Alderman Gripp both the city and the Humane Society have spent quite a bit of time, staff-to-staff, trying to negotiate a “reasonable agreement.”

Ultimately, the resolution to approve the $250,000 was adopted. If the resolution wasn’t approved, animal shelter and animal control services for the City of Davenport would have ended on Feb. 29.

Next up on the agenda was a motion directing the city administrator and related staff implement an internal Animal Services Unit and negotiate any related contracts on agreements.

Alderman At Large Jazmin Newton requested a motion to “table the matter indefinitely.”

Multiple community members, including members of the Humane Society of Scott County addressed the council on the matter.

7th Ward Alderwoman Mhisho Lynch stated that she will always look at something fiscally first, especially when it comes to how the city spends its money.

“I think that this should really not have made the agenda or we shouldn’t be moving forward with this until we have an actual budget analysis which we don’t have,” said Alderwoman Lynch. “In my opinion we could have really avoided a lot of this controversy had we actually put together an actual budget first before deciding to post jobs.”

Alderman At Large Newton stated that a middle ground would be to “table the manner” but for a short period of time to obtain all of the information necessary.

Alderman At Large Newton urged the council table the matter for two sessions.

Council agreed to postpone the motion with 10 yes votes.

If the motion had been approved, the city would have been able to begin posting the positions that are needed, specifically the supervisor unit which would of been staffed by civilians within the police department. It would of also allowed the city to begin negotiating with a shelter partner.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.