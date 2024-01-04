Deputies investigating shooting at Iowa high school

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PERRY, Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School in Dallas County, Iowa.

A Dallas County deputy confirmed to WHO, an NBC affiliate, that there was an active shooter investigation.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

Dallas County’s Emergency Management Agency said a new conference would be held later in the morning.

According to NBC News, Thursday is the first day of the second semester at Perry High School, about 40 miles north of Des Moines.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

