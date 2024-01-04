Expect a little more sunshine on Thursday

Active weather returns by early next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today will be the day with the lightest winds and most sunshine for the rest of the week. While highs may only reach the freezing mark, it will feel the warmest due to the lack of winds. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be a theme heading into the weekend, but we will lack any rain/snow chance so highs will reach the mid 30s each day. Heading into next week a major storm system will impact the central US. The track of the system will dictate if we get any rain/snow, but winds will be much stronger by the time Tuesday rolls around. Stay tuned!

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 34º. Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 21º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 37º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday
Davenport police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kimberly...
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street crash sends 2 to hospital
Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Eldridge Wednesday morning. No injuries...
15 left displaced after Eldridge apartment fire
Crews responded to a traffic incident Wednesday evening involving a semi with a trailer...
Traffic alert: Crews respond after semi carrying flammable liquid overturns in Cordova
Monthly snowfall averages for the Quad Cities
Seasonal snowfall update: Slow start entering winter’s snowiest month

Latest News

Erik Open
Thursday Brings Brighter Skies
Light snow possible Friday night/Saturday morning with a bigger storm possible early next week.
First Alert Forecast: Flurries possible today, but more snow chances over the next 7 days
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Few flakes Wednesday
Few flurries today