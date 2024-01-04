Expect a little more sunshine on Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today will be the day with the lightest winds and most sunshine for the rest of the week. While highs may only reach the freezing mark, it will feel the warmest due to the lack of winds. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be a theme heading into the weekend, but we will lack any rain/snow chance so highs will reach the mid 30s each day. Heading into next week a major storm system will impact the central US. The track of the system will dictate if we get any rain/snow, but winds will be much stronger by the time Tuesday rolls around. Stay tuned!

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 34º. Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 21º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 37º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.