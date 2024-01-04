High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa

A shooting was reported Thursday at a high school in Perry, Iowa.
By The Associated Press and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city’s high school.

A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information.

An enormous number of emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town’s middle school and high school.

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

“I just want to know that he’s safe and OK,” Jolliff said. “They won’t tell me nothing.”

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break.

The shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican candidates were campaigning.

Phone messages left with the Perry School Board’s president and vice president, and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks, were not immediately returned.

Dallas County’s Emergency Management Agency said a new conference would be held later in the morning.

Perry is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) miles northwest of Des Moines.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday
Davenport police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kimberly...
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street crash sends 2 to hospital
Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Eldridge Wednesday morning. No injuries...
15 left displaced after Eldridge apartment fire
Crews responded to a traffic incident Wednesday evening involving a semi with a trailer...
Traffic alert: Crews respond after semi carrying flammable liquid overturns in Cordova
Monthly snowfall averages for the Quad Cities
Seasonal snowfall update: Slow start entering winter’s snowiest month

Latest News

LNL: Police Investigating Shooting at Iowa High School
A shooting was reported Thursday at a high school in Perry, Iowa.
Deputies investigating shooting at Iowa high school
The city of Muscatine begins their live Christmas tree pickup. Pickups will take place through...
Muscatine and other cities begin live Christmas tree pick up
The top stories int he Quad Cities on Jan. 4.
Fastcast: Thursday, Jan. 4, a.m.