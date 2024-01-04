Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean declares for NFL Draft

The top stories int he Quad Cities on Jan. 4.
By Joey Donia
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa All-American cornerback and return specialist Cooper DeJean is forgoing his senior year at Iowa and declaring for the NFL Draft. DeJean announced his decision on X.

DeJean was a unanimous All-American this season and the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year. He was also the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year. DeJean was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 and 2023. DeJean is a projected first round NFL Draft Pick.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott Co. crash Tuesday
Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry...
17-year-old killed 6th grader, injured 5 in Iowa school shooting, police say
Davenport police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kimberly...
Kimberly Road, Fairmount Street crash sends 2 to hospital
Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Eldridge Wednesday morning. No injuries...
15 left displaced after Eldridge apartment fire

Latest News

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Jan. 4: Woman steals from grocery store on 4 separate days
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Jan. 4: Woman steals from grocery store on 4 separate days
At approximately 7:37 a.m. the Perry Police Department responded to an active shooter report...
Afternoon update from the shooting at Perry High School
Six people were shot, including a sixth grader who died, officials said. Four other students...
Perry High School shooting (4p.m.)
Gov. Reynolds speaks at an afternoon news conference on the deadly shooting at Perry High...
17-year-old killed 6th grader, injured 5 in Perry, Iowa school shooting, police say