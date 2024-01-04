Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean declares for NFL Draft

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa All-American cornerback and return specialist Cooper DeJean is forgoing his senior year at Iowa and declaring for the NFL Draft. DeJean announced his decision on X.

DeJean was a unanimous All-American this season and the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year. He was also the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year. DeJean was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 and 2023. DeJean is a projected first round NFL Draft Pick.

