Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean declares for NFL Draft
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa All-American cornerback and return specialist Cooper DeJean is forgoing his senior year at Iowa and declaring for the NFL Draft. DeJean announced his decision on X.
DeJean was a unanimous All-American this season and the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year. He was also the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year. DeJean was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 and 2023. DeJean is a projected first round NFL Draft Pick.
