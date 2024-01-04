Iowa high school shooting suspect dead, multiple people shot, officers say

PERRY, Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies and first responders are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School in Dallas County, Iowa.

A Dallas County deputy confirmed there was an active shooter investigation. According to deputies during a press conference, officers responded around 7:37 a.m. The first officer was on the scene within seven minutes. The school hasn’t started yet at the time of the shooting.

There are injuries reported, but deputies said during the conference they would not be releasing how many and to what extent.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, that the suspect in a shooting at Perry High School has died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said multiple people were shot Thursday at the high school and the official says at least one of the victims is a school administrator.

Two gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, law enforcement said.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Deputies said during the news conference, a reunification center had been set up, and all kids were reunited.

Additional details have not been released at this time. Deputies said they had identified the shooter but released no further information.

A second new conference will be held later in the afternoon, the exact time is not yet set.

According to NBC News, Thursday is the first day of the second semester at Perry High School, about 40 miles north of Des Moines.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

