Keokuk police ask for help finding woman who robbed Casey’s

The top stories int he Quad Cities on Jan. 4.
By Heidi Knecht
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Keokuk, Iowa, are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

At about 7 a.m. Dec. 16 a person with a firearm entered Casey’s at 3530 Main St. and demanded money.

Chief Zeth Baum said the police believe the suspect to be a woman of unknown race. She left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information of the robbery is asked to reply to its Facebook message or call dispatch and ask to speak to an officer.

Keokuk Police are seeking a suspect in a Dec. 16 armed robbery.
Keokuk Police are seeking a suspect in a Dec. 16 armed robbery.(Keokuk Police/KWQC)

