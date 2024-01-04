Keokuk police ask for help finding woman who robbed Casey’s

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Keokuk, Iowa, are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

At about 7 a.m. Dec. 16 a person with a firearm entered Casey’s at 3530 Main St. and demanded money.

Chief Zeth Baum said the police believe the suspect to be a woman of unknown race. She left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information of the robbery is asked to reply to its Facebook message or call dispatch and ask to speak to an officer.

Keokuk Police are seeking a suspect in a Dec. 16 armed robbery. (Keokuk Police/KWQC)

