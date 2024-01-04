Mostly cloudy heading into the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds are hanging tight today. This time of year it is really hard to break a stratus deck, and today will be no different. With the clouds around, temperatures hold steady in the 30s with a light south wind 5-10 mph. Clouds will be with us tonight. There may be a few breaks in the clouds, allowing temperatures to drop to the middle and upper 30s.

Friday stays mostly cloudy with highs back in the middle to upper 30s. We keep similar temperatures heading into the weekend, however we are tracking the potential for light snow late Friday night heading into Saturday morning, mainly near and east of the Quad Cities metro. Any accumulation will stay less than 1″.

We are still keeping an eye on a winter storm that is forecast to track somewhere in the Midwest. The storm will bring quite a bit of wind, but there are still differences in the track and placement of heavy snow. Stay with TV6 for updates. You can always find updates on the free QC Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 35º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 37º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.