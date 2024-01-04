Muscatine and other cities begin live Christmas tree pick up

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several areas around the Quad Cities are helping community members get rid of their live Christmas trees. The city of Muscatine started its curbside tree collection Wednesday according to a city press release and social media information.

Randy Goodwin is a Muscatine Solid Waste Division truck driver and has been with the city for at least 30 years. He says each pickup day is still different.

“It depends on the day. Sometimes you might have 50 trees sometimes you might have two and we got one right here,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin says if you want a waste division driver to pick up your live Christmas tree from your curb, it must be clear of all ornaments, wires, and decorations. Also, residents are asked not to put the trees in a plastic bag and to cut trees taller than five feet into two sections.

Goodwin says sometimes the live Christmas trees get picked up unprepared. They can contain a white flock, which is a snow-like spray or a wooden base.

Goodwin says further prep will need to be done before the tree can be properly disposed of. Once all the trees are picked up, Goodwin says he takes them back to the transfer station for disposal.

The Muscatine Solid Waste Division staff says they will pick up unflocked live trees through January 31. However, flocked and artificial trees along with wreaths can be taken to the transfer station for disposal or you can contact the station to schedule a curbside pickup.

Goodwin says when the day gets busy, the plan is to just keep going.

“Just go at it and see what happens, cause everybody pulls together. A lot of times we won’t take a break, we’ll stop at a gas station and get something to drink and go on,” said Goodwin.

Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline have already begun their Christmas tree pick-ups. However, Rock Island and East Moline are set to begin pick-ups on Monday.

