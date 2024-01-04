New Illinois law prevents officers from making traffic stops due to objects between driver and windshield

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Law enforcement officers can no longer pull drivers over in Illinois for hanging something on their rearview mirror.

A new state law went into effect Monday preventing officers from stopping somebody solely for putting an object between the driver and windshield.

It will remain illegal to drive with an object between the driver and windshield. Law enforcement now won’t be able to pull drivers over for solely that violation but they can get a ticket if pulled over for another violation.

“The police and the driver are better off if the police are not pulling people over for an air freshener hanging from their window,” said state Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, the bill’s House sponsor.

State Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Cahokia, said the new law will reduce racial profiling and pretextual traffic stops.

“It really comes down to a civil rights issue,” he said. “It’s about pretextual stops and it’s trying to eliminate those.”

The new law was an initiative of Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, a Democrat.

He said it decreases unnecessary encounters over minor infractions leading to discriminatory practices and potential violent confrontations between officers and motorists.

The new law’s opponents fear hanging items like a mask or air freshener from a rearview mirror can be distracting, blocking a driver’s ability to see the road, which makes things less safe.

“Something as simple as an air freshener can multiple children in an intersection, block the view from the driver. I don’t know if anybody has looked at that before but this is very much a safety concern,” said state Rep. Dennis Tipsword, R-Metamora.

Democrats who support the law said officers have other tools to stop dangerous drivers if they are driving erratically. State Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago, cited the state’s reckless driving statute as a tool for law enforcement officers.

